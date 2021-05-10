Third Group of Koreans Return Home from Virus-hit India

Photo : YONHAP News

A third group of South Koreans returned home from virus-hit India on Sunday via a special flight.An Asiana Airlines flight carrying 164 passengers arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 8 a.m. from New Delhi in India.Most of the passengers are reportedly workers who had been sent for the construction of a new Samsung Display plant.The passengers will be under quarantine at state facilities for seven days where they will take a diagnostic test on the first and the sixth day and can move to their residences for self-isolation if they test negative.Before they are permitted to exit their residences, they will need to undergo more virus tests in order to be permitted to move past their self-isolation period and re-enter society.South Korea has recently brought back its nationals from India via special flights, one from Chennai carrying 172 passengers and another from Bengaluru with 203 people.The government plans to operate a total of 12 non-scheduled flights to transport South Koreans from India this month, including the three that had already arrived.