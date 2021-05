Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, South Korea will begin accepting reservations for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from elderly citizens aged 65 to 69.According to health authorities on Sunday, eligible people may make reservations for their vaccination by June 3.From Thursday, health authorities will begin to accept reservations from people aged 60 to 64.The inoculation will begin on May 27 for those aged 65 to 74 and June 7 for those aged 60 to 64.The government plans to wrap up the inoculation for those aged 60 to 74 by June 19.