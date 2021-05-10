Debris of Chinese Rocket Falls into Indian Ocean

Photo : YONHAP News

Debris from a Chinese rocket reportedly fell to Earth and landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday morning.The Science Ministry reported that the debris of the Long March 5B rocket landed in waters southeast of India around 11:30 a.m., Korea time, citing data from the U.S.-led Combined Space Operations Center.The China Manned Space Engineering Office said that most of the debris burned up upon re-entering the atmosphere before the remainder, which weighed an estimated 20 tons, landed in the Indian Ocean just west of the Maldives.The crash had no impact on the Korean Peninsula, though it was unclear if any of the debris had hit the Maldives.The U.S.’ NASA criticized China on Sunday, saying that spacefaring nations should minimize the risks to people and property as well as have transparency in these operations.While there are currently no international laws regarding space debris, norms have been set to control re-entry of larger pieces to avoid injury or damage.The Long March 5B rocket was launched the last week of April, carrying the main module of China's space station, which was put into orbit on April 29. After its fuel was spent, it was left to hurtle through space uncontrolled until the Earth’s gravity pulled it back to the ground.