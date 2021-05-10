Moon Set to Deliver Special Address to Mark 4th Anniversary in Office

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will make a special public address on Monday to mark the passage of four of his five years in office.According to the presidential office, Moon will look back on his presidency during the speech set to begin at 11 a.m. He will also present his key policy directives for the final year of his single term.The address, slated to be 20 to 30 minutes, is expected to include his plans on how to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, achieve economic recovery and make the country an inclusive first mover.Moon is also expected to disclose plans for resuming inter-Korean dialogue as well as talks between the U.S. and North Korea ahead of his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on May 21.Following the speech, Moon will have a question-and-answer session with some 20 reporters for about 40 minutes.The special address and the question-and-answer session will be aired live on KBS 1TV.