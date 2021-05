Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan are reportedly coordinating to arrange a meeting of their spy chiefs in Tokyo next week.The Japan News Network(JNN), a commercial television news network in Japan, issued the report on Saturday citing a Japanese government official.The official reportedly said that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and South Korea's National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won are expected to visit Tokyo for talks with Hiroaki Takizawa, Director of Cabinet Intelligence.A source in the Seoul government also recently said that the spy chiefs of the three nations will meet in the near future.The NIS, however, refused to confirm the report, saying that it cannot disclose the schedule of the head of the intelligence agency.