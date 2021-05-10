Independent Panel to Review Power Abuse Probe of Seoul Prosecution Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

An independent panel will convene a session on Monday to review the validity of an ongoing investigation into the Seoul prosecution chief on charges of abuse of power.Lee Sung-yoon, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, is being investigated over allegations that he exercised undue influence in 2019 to stop an investigation into the alleged illegal exit ban imposed on the scandal-ridden former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.The 15-member independent panel, comprising experts from various sectors, including academia, the press and civic groups, is set to deliberate on Monday afternoon, listening to the prosecution and Lee.The prosecution does not have to follow the panel's recommendation as it is not legally binding.The panel was formed after the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office accepted Lee's request for outside experts to review the legality of the investigation last month.