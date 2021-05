Photo : YONHAP News

The government has voiced opposition to an entry ban for arrivals from India, amid calls for the measure to prevent the inflow of highly transmittable COVID-19 variants.Senior health official Sohn Young-rae issued the position on Sunday during a regular press briefing.Sohn said that it's neither possible nor desirable to restrict the entry of South Korean nationals from India, calling it a "drastic move."He added that an entry ban on foreigners from India would be ineffective as well and may affect the country's diplomatic relations or trade.The official said the country's anti-virus experiences of the past year showed that rather than an entry ban, it would be much more effective to strengthen the enforcement of a 14-day mandatory quarantine and thus prevent the possible spread of variants to local communities.