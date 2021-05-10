S. Korea's COVID-19 Reproduction Rate Slightly Falls to 0.94

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean health authorities said on Sunday that the reproduction rate for COVID-19 nationwide slightly dropped for the past week, but it's uncertain if it's a sign of a significant slowdown in the pandemic.Senior health official Sohn Young-rae said that the reproduction rate marked point-94 last week, down from point-99 a week earlier.The rate refers to the number of infections caused by a single patient and a figure over one means the virus is spreading.Sohn said that the number of infections decreased for the second consecutive week since late April, but it’s not certain that the pandemic is completely slowing down.According to health authorities, the average daily local infections came to 565-point-three last week, down 31-point-eight from the previous week.However, 29-point-three percent of new cases confirmed last week were untraceable transmissions.