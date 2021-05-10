Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 463 on Fewer Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell to the 400s on Monday on fewer tests over the weekend.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that 463 new cases were detected throughout Sunday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 127-thousand-772.The daily figure dropped by about 100 from the previous day and fell to the 400s for the first time in a week. But the drop is apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend.Of the new cases, 436 are local transmissions and 27 are from overseas.About two-thirds of domestic infections came from the greater metro area, with 136 in Seoul, 135 in Gyeonggi Province and 12 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 153 cases, including 24 in the southeastern city of Ulsan and 19 in Busan.One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-875. The fatality rate stands at one-point-47 percent.The number of critically ill patients rose by one to 161.