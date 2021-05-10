Menu Content

S. Korea Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations to 65-69 Age Group on Monday

Write: 2021-05-10 10:04:23Update: 2021-05-10 18:18:21

Photo : YONHAP News

With seven-point-two percent of South Koreans having received their first COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday morning, the government has begun to accept reservations for vaccines on Monday from those aged 65 and older to speed up the inoculation of elderly citizens.

Ninety-five percent of the country's deaths from the virus are elderly people aged over 60, with the fatality rate for this group hitting five-point-two percent compared to the overall rate of one-point-47 percent. 
 
In light of the high risk for seniors, the government will accept reservations for vaccines from an extended group of elderly citizens.
 
Those aged 65 to 69 may make reservations from Monday to June 3, with those aged 60 to 64 from Thursday. They can be made via phone, website or mobile device, with children allowed to make reservations on their parents’ behalf.
 
The inoculations will begin on May 27 for those in their late 60s and early 70s and June 7 for those in their early 60s.
