Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) has reportedly eased some COVID-19 entry requirements for U.S.-bound international air travelers.According to Reuters, the CDC said on Friday that international travelers flying to the U.S. can meet COVID-19 entry requirements using self-administered tests.But they must use kits approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, passengers must use a telehealth service that provides real-time supervision remotely during the testings.In late January, the United States introduced the regulation requiring all international air passengers to provide negative COVID tests within three days of coming to the U.S.