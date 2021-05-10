Incheon Reveals Plan to Make Incheon Int'l Airport Gateway to Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Incheon Metropolitan City has unveiled a plan to expand the Incheon International Airport, making it the gateway to North and South Korea.The city announced on Monday that it had concluded service research into bolstering Incheon International Airport into a hub of inter-Korean exchange.The research focused on building necessary infrastructure in the mid- and long-term so that the airport could play the role of an exchange hub between the West and North Korea. This would take place at a time when the North reforms and opens itself up to the world, allowing international cooperation.The research proposed linking the Incheon airport with three North Korean airports that have runways extending more than two-thousand meters. It also proposed building a road linking the Haeju Special Economic Zone with the Gaeseong Industrial Complex.The research estimated that a budget of some six-point-three trillion won would be needed to realize the plan.