Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov’t Completes 1st Review of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Deemed Eligible for Use

Write: 2021-05-10 11:28:11Update: 2021-05-10 16:29:32

Gov’t Completes 1st Review of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Deemed Eligible for Use

Photo : YONHAP News

An advisory panel of experts under the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has assessed that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna is effective enough to secure authorization.

The ministry said on Monday that the seven-member panel came to the conclusion after reviewing on Sunday the results of the vaccine’s U.S. Phase Three clinical trial that involved some 30-thousand people.  

The clinical trial results showed the vaccine's effectiveness against COVID-19 came in at around 94-point-one percent. 

Based on the assessment, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety plans to convene a meeting on Thursday of a panel of pharmacists to discuss the vaccine’s safety, efficacy and factors that need to be considered for authorization.

The ministry undergoes a three-phase review to introduce COVID-19 vaccines composed of one by an advisory panel of experts, the next by pharmacists and then a final comprehensive review.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >