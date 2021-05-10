Report: S. Korea, US, Japan Arranging Spy Chief Meeting to Discuss N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan are reportedly coordinating to arrange a meeting of their spy chiefs in Tokyo next week.The commercial media outlet Japan News Network, or JNN, issued the report on Saturday, citing a Japanese government official.The official reportedly said that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and South Korea's National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won are expected to visit Tokyo for talks with Hiroaki Takizawa, Director of Cabinet Intelligence.A source in the Seoul government also recently said the spy chiefs of the three nations will meet in the near future. The NIS, however, refused to confirm the report, saying it cannot disclose the schedule of the head of the intelligence agency.It is expected Washington’s new policy on North Korea will be among the top agenda items at the prospective meeting.The U.S. disclosed the results of its review of North Korea policy during a recent trilateral meeting in London with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.According to a diplomatic source, Haines is also likely to visit South Korea following her trip to Japan to meet with Seoul officials, including National Security Adviser Suh Hoon.