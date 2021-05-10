Police Question Defector Activist on Alleged Leaflet Ban Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police on Monday summoned North Korean defector-turned-activist Park Sang-hak, who claims to have violated Seoul's ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea.Appearing for questioning at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Park, the head of Fighters for a Free North Korea, said he and his group wanted to inform the North Korean people of the truth about living in the South.Park said before defecting, his understanding of South Korea was that it was a U.S. colony in which life was a "living hell."The activist then asked how bad of an act it is to inform the North Korean people about South Korea's politics, culture, society, democracy and human rights. He said even if he ends up in jail for the act, his peers will continue the campaigns.Park's group claims to have sent ten balloons carrying around 500-thousand leaflets across the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) toward North Korea between April 25 and 29.If confirmed, it would be the first known violation of Seoul's ban on such propaganda activities enforced in March. Violators could face a prison term of up to three years or a fine of up to 30 million won.