Moon: 1st Round of COVID-19 Vaccination to Be Complete by Late September

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the battle against COVID-19 is nearing an end, as the country moves to achieve herd immunity through accelerated vaccinations.Moon made the remarks on Monday as he addressed the nation while marking the fourth anniversary of his inauguration, asking the public to endure a little longer.The president pledged to complete the first round of vaccinations for all those eligible by late September in order to achieve herd immunity earlier than the previously targeted November.On the economy, Moon pledged to put forth bold measures to boost domestic demand, while encouraging more investment in the private sector.As for inequality exacerbated by the pandemic, Moon said the most pressing task at hand is recovering jobs, focusing on creating high-quality employment in the private sector.Moon also promised to expand housing policies to ease the financial burden and assist newlyweds, young people and others without homes to realize their dream of becoming homeowners.As for the alleged land speculation by employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH), Moon pledged to eradicate real estate corruption by completing systematic reforms for transparent and fair transactions.Moon also said he would view his final year in office as a final opportunity to turn the Korean Peninsula's incomplete peace to one that is irreversible.He welcomed the Joe Biden administration's North Korea policy review, noting that the policy will seek to resolve North Korea's nuclear issue based on the 2018 Singapore Declaration with the goal of the peninsula's complete denuclearization.Ahead of his first summit with Biden on May 21, Moon pledged to solidify the alliance and further coordinate North Korea policy so that dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, as well as the two Koreas, can swiftly resume.