The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 52-point-10 points, or one-point-63 percent on Monday, to close at three-thousand-249-point-30.It's the highest ever the KOSPI has closed, breaking the previous record set at three-thousand-220-point-70 on April 20.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 14-point-50 points, or one-point-48 percent, to close at 992-point-80.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-113-point-eight won.