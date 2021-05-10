Menu Content

People Hospitalized after COVID Shots Can be Compensated without Proven Causality

Write: 2021-05-10 18:40:46Update: 2021-05-10 18:56:57

People Hospitalized after COVID Shots Can be Compensated without Proven Causality

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided it will offer financial support for those who have fallen severely ill after getting COVID-19 shots, even if an affirmative link is not established. 

The state task force on COVID-19 vaccination said on Monday that it will roll out the compensation program next Monday on a temporary basis to assist those hospitalized even when a causal connection to the vaccine is judged to be inconclusive. 

Authorities, however, will exclude from such assistance cases in which other factors played a larger role or there is definitively no connection to the inoculation. 

Up to 10 million won can be provided for each case. Previous cases that were excluded from state support can reapply for the benefit.  

If causality is established later for those already receiving payment, the government will provide compensation minus the money already delivered.
