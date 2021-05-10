New Supreme Court Justice Says Judiciary Needs to Return to the Basics

Photo : KBS News

New Supreme Court Justice Cheon Dae-yeop has stressed the need for members of the judiciary, including himself, to return to the basics of serving society.In his inaugural speech on Monday, Cheon said, in order to fulfill their roles amid deepening social, economic, cultural and political conflicts, it will require extraordinary efforts, sensitive wisdom, long-term perspective and insight and earnest prayers.He said the judiciary will need to devote itself to sympathizing with the sufferings of citizens feeling alienated in an era of division and conflict.The incoming judge said he will keep in mind the judiciary’s role as a sanctuary for the disadvantaged and social minorities, and work toward realizing the right spirit of the times and community values through fair processes.Cheon, a former senior prosecutor at the Seoul High Court, was appointed to succeed Supreme Court Justice Park Sang-ok, who completed his six-year term last Friday.