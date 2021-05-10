Independent Panel Backs Indicting Seoul Prosecution Chief for Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

An independent panel on Monday has recommended the indictment of the Seoul prosecution chief on charges of abuse of power.The prosecution committee comprising of experts from various sectors, including academia, the press and civic groups, reached the conclusion after deliberating on the case involving Lee Sung-yoon, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.Out of 13 committee members, eight were in favor of indictment, while four others were against it. The remaining member abstained.Regarding whether the prosecution should further investigate the case, eight of them said they are opposed to it. Three were in favor and two abstained.Lee is being probed over suspicions that he exercised undue influence in 2019 to stop an investigation into the alleged illegal exit ban imposed on the scandal-ridden former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.The panel was formed after the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office accepted Lee's request for outside experts to review the legality of the investigation last month.The prosecution does not have to follow the panel's recommendation as it is not legally binding.