Ambassador Promises Best Efforts to Secure COVID-19 Vaccines from US before June

Write: 2021-05-11 08:27:26Update: 2021-05-11 09:55:30

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck said he will do his best to have COVID-19 vaccines supplied to South Korea before June by contacting the U.S. government. 
 
Lee made the remarks on Monday in a virtual press conference with South Korean journalists in Washington. 

The ambassador said that there is growing attention on whether South Korea will be supplied with vaccines from the U.S. government or U.S. drug makers ahead of a summit between the leaders of the two nations. 

President Moon Jae-in is set to hold a bilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden next Friday in Washington. 

Lee said that he is hearing from the U.S. government that they fully understand South Korea's situation. 

He added that he is also continuously consulting with ranking officials of Pfizer.
