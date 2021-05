Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly claimed that it still has zero confirmed COVID-19 cases after testing about 26-thousand people so far.According to a new report from the World Health Organization(WHO) on Tuesday, North Korea said that it tested 751 people from April 23 to 29 and they all tested negative.Including the latest tests, North Korea has so far tested 25-thousand-986 people out of its population of 26 million.The report said that among the 751 people who were recently tested, 139 people were patients with flu-like illnesses or severe acute respiratory infections.North Korea was expected to receive about two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility program but the shipment has been delayed.