Ulsan Mayor Denies Involvement in Alleged Election Meddling

Photo : YONHAP News

Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho denied involvement in the presidential office's alleged meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral race and that he solicited a corruption investigation into his conservative election rival.Appearing at the trial on the case at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, Song's legal counsel said his client denies all charges against him.The lawyer said Song never solicited an investigation into former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon, while acknowledging that he had met with Hwang Un-ha, then-chief of the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency.Song also denied working with the top office to adjust the timing of an announcement on the outcome of the government’s preliminary feasibility study on a hospital specializing in industrial accidents to work in his favor.The mayor also said the prosecution passed the six-month statute of limitation for violations of election law with his indictment.The prosecution, on the other hand, called the case a comprehensive package of a rigged election, adding it is a serious crime involving the distortion of public sentiment.