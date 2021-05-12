US Secretary to Meet with Companies Affected by Global Semiconductor Shortage

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is expected to hold a virtual summit with companies affected by the global semiconductor shortage, including major chip manufacturers and U.S. automakers.U.S. media reported that representatives from Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, Google, Amazon, General Motors and Ford Motor are likely attend the meeting slated for May 20.In the invitation, the Commerce Department said the meeting aims to create and maintain an open dialogue around semiconductors and supply chain matters and wants to bring together chip manufacturers and their clients.Following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and other Cabinet members on Friday, Raimondo said there is no quick fix for the shortage, but the administration will do what it can to ease it over the short term.The secretary added that in the long run, the solution would be to become less reliant on China and Taiwan by making more chips domestically.