Photo : YONHAP News

Asiana Airlines has scheduled special emergency flights to assist in the repatriation of South Koreans residing in India as the country faces an alarming amount of COVID-19 cases.According to Asiana on Tuesday, it will offer four flights from New Delhi on May 11, 14, 27 and 20, and one on May 21 departing from Bengaluru. This is in addition to two flights it offered last week.The flagship carrier will consider more flights next month, depending on demand.In 2016, Asiana signed an agreement with the Foreign Ministry to assist South Korean nationals to return home in times of major disasters overseas.South Korea's other flag carrier, Korean Air, also plans to send two flights this month, on May 17 and 23, from New Delhi.