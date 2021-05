Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run King Sejong Institute Foundation(KSIF) has developed a Korean language textbook for foreigners offered in 12 languages.According to the foundation on Monday, the book focuses on improving speaking and listening skills for beginner through intermediate level learners.It also provides information designed to enhance understanding of the language in consideration of cultural differences.The textbook is published in 12 languages, such as English, Chinese, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese and Arabic. The materials are offered for free on the foundation's website at nuri-dot-iksi-dot-or-dot-kr.