Photo : YONHAP News

Sri Lanka will add a Korean language option as part of its college entrance exam.According to the South Korean Embassy there Tuesday, the Sri Lankan government made the decision to add Korean to its optional Advanced Level curriculum for 12th and 13th graders later this year.As a result, starting from 2023, students will be able to sit for Korean language in the Advanced Level exam, which serves as an entrance requirement for Sri Lankan universities.Sri Lanka currently offers Korean language classes for 10th and 11th graders.