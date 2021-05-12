JNN: Mitsubishi Appeals S. Korean Court Seizure Order in Forced Labor Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has once again appealed a South Korean court's order to seize its assets in South Korea to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.According to Japanese broadcaster JNN on Tuesday, Mitsubishi appealed after a South Korean appellate court in February rejected its earlier appeal against a seizure order for six patent rights and two trademark rights.Mitsubishi argued that all reparation issues were fully and finally settled through the two countries' treaty in 1965 to normalize relations.In 2018, the South Korean Supreme Court ordered the Japanese company to give between 100 and 150 million won each to five South Korean forced labor victims during Japan's colonial rule.After Mitsubishi refused to comply with the ruling, the Daejeon District Court ordered the seizure of the company's assets in South Korea in March 2019.