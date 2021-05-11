Gov't Forecasts No. of COVID-19 Deaths, Serious Cases to Drop from July

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has projected that the number of COVID-19 deaths and serious cases will drop sharply after the nation completes vaccination for its elderly population in the first half of the year.Senior health official Sohn Young-rae said in a news briefing on Tuesday that overall deaths and serious cases are expected to start dropping in July as most seniors will be vaccinated by then.Some 95 percent of the country’s COVID-19 deaths were people aged over 60 with the fatality rate for the age group at five-point-two percent.Sohn said elderly citizens who do not receive vaccinations will be exposed to the dangers of infection since quarantine measures are highly likely to be eased from July.In particular, Sohn underlined the need for senior citizens to receive vaccines, citing that with just one shot, they can enjoy 86 percent efficacy.