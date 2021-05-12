US Proposed Contact with N. Korea to Explain its Policy Review Outcome

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joe Biden Administration is said to have proposed to North Korea last week that it contact Washington so that the U.S. can explain the results of its review of its North Korea policy.Amid reports that the North said the proposal was well received, some observers speculated that Pyongyang is preparing an official response.The U.S. is said to have decided to first explain to Pyongyang its North Korea policy and decide later on whether or not to reveal it.Meanwhile, South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck told reporters that Seoul plans to continuously engage with Washington based on existing diplomatic channels with the State Department in implementing its North Korea policy.He added that his embassy is doing all it can to ensure that the U.S. provides COVID-19 vaccines to South Korea before June. His comments came as South Korea and the U.S. prepare to hold a summit in Washington next week.