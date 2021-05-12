Menu Content

NIS Chief Leaves for Japan to Attend Intelligence Chiefs' Meeting

2021-05-11

Photo : YONHAP News

National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won left for Japan on Tuesday to take part in a trilateral meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts. 

Park is set to meet with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Japan’s Director of Cabinet Intelligence Hiroaki Takizawa in Tokyo. 

The three officials are likely to focus discussions on North Korea and China as well as share views on the Biden administration’s new North Korea policy. 

During his stay, Park is also said to be planning to meet with ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai behind closed doors. 

The meeting is likely to touch on contentious bilateral issues, including Japan’s wartime sex slavery and forced labor. 

Park earlier visited Japan last November and met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, where he conveyed President Moon Jae-in’s intent to normalize bilateral relations.
