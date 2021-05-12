Moon Asks Parliament to Send Confirmation Hearing Reports by Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in asked the National Assembly on Tuesday to send confirmation hearing reports on three Cabinet member nominees by Friday.Presidential office spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement that the president made the request regarding Science Minister nominee Lim Hye-sook, Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young and Land Minister nominee Noh Hyeong-ouk.His request came after parliament failed to meet the Monday deadline.With the main opposition People Power Party refusing to adopt the reports while demanding that the three withdraw their nominations, the floor leaders of the rival camps are continuously holding talks.If the National Assembly again fails to send the reports by Friday, the president can appoint the three nominees in line with the nation’s law on confirmation hearings.So far, the incumbent government has appointed a total of 29 Cabinet members without the consent of the opposition camp.