Sports CJ Logistics SuperRace Championship 2021 to Open Sunday

The nation’s largest motorsports festival, the “CJ Logistics SuperRace Championship 2021,” will open at the Everland Speedway in Yongin City, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday.



The SuperRace Championship will feature top-class races involving such vehicles as the Super 6000 Class, Kumho GT Class, Cadillac CT4 Class, BMW M Class and Radical Cup Korea.



In particular, this year’s opening match will see a record number of 107 machines racing on the circuit. In previous years, an average of some 90 vehicles vied for the championship.