Domestic Funeral Held for Ex-Prime Minister Lee Han-dong

The funeral was held for former Prime Minister Lee Han-dong on Tuesday.



A hearse carrying Lee’s body departed from a hospital in Seoul and passed through Lee’s hometown in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.



His body will be cremated at the Seoul Memorial Park before his remains are buried at the Daejeon National Cemetery.



A six-term lawmaker, Lee is regarded to be a symbolic figure in the conservative camp. He served as prime minister during the Kim Dae-jung administration. He died last Saturday at the age of 87.