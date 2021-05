Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Tuesday it will complete vaccination for high school seniors by July or August.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) made the remark in a media briefing in response to a question on vaccination plans for those set to take the annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) late this year.The agency said it will later announce more detailed plans on the prospective test-takers, including those who are either younger or older than 18.Regarding the possibility of lowering the age threshold for the Pfizer vaccine, the KDCA said it will wait for related decisions by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine to minors between the ages of 12 and 15.