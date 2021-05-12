S. Korea Not to Adjust Age Threshold on AZ Vaccine for Now

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government says it currently has no plan to exclude those in their 30s from receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.Cho Eun-hee, a senior official at the state task force on COVID-19 vaccination, relayed the stance in a regular online briefing on Tuesday, in response to questions over the U.K. government’s recent decision to provide an alternative vaccine for those aged 30 to 39.The official, however, added that if there is a growth in prospective adverse effects from vaccination and a significant change in the expected duration of the current pandemic wave, the government will consider revising age-related protocols in accordance with pandemic models, consistent with measures taken by the U.K.In the previous modeling by South Korean health authorities, in all groups that are older than 30, benefits from AstraZeneca vaccine outweighed risks of developing rare blood clots.The modeling for those in their 30s, however, showed mixed results with the risks overriding the benefits for the demographic in a three-month period and vice versa in a six-month period.