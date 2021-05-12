CNN: US Open to Providing Vaccines, Other Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joe Biden administration is reportedly open to providing North Korea with COVID-19 vaccines and other humanitarian assistance.Quoting an unidentified senior U.S. government official familiar with internal discussions, CNN reported on Tuesday that Washington is open to considering North Korean requests for humanitarian assistance.The official said there are no current plans to share vaccines with Pyongyang, adding the country refused to cooperate with COVAX and rejected Seoul’s offers to assist in handling the pandemic.However, the official, as well as another U.S. source who revealed the Biden administration’s stance, said vaccine sharing could grease the wheels for initial diplomatic engagement, as the North won’t be ready to engage with Washington until the pandemic’s threat has passed.The senior official noted that such assistance would still need to be accompanied by effective monitoring to ensure it reached the intended beneficiaries.Some other officials and experts, however, are skeptical that the humanitarian outreach would bring the North back to the negotiating table given the country's insistence on sanctions relief, according to CNN.