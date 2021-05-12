Prosecution to Indict Seoul Prosecution Chief on Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office has reportedly approved a plan to indict the Seoul prosecution chief on charges of abuse of power.According to the legal community on Tuesday, acting Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan accepted an opinion from the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office to indict Lee Sung-yoon, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.Lee is being investigated over suspicions that he exercised undue influence in 2019 to stop an investigation into the alleged illegal exit ban imposed on the scandal-ridden former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.If the case is taken to court, investigators from the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office plan to merge it with cases involving two other officials who were already indicted of similar charges regarding the ex-vice justice minister.The move comes after an independent panel consisting of outside experts on Monday recommended the indictment.