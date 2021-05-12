COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations for People Aged 60-64 to Begin Thurs

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, South Korea will begin accepting reservations for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from those aged 60 to 64.According to the COVID-19 vaccination task force, people in that age bracket, approximately four million, will be required to submit their requests between Thursday and June 3. Inoculations will begin on June 7 and remain available until June 19.Teachers at kindergartens, childcare centers and for first and second grade at elementary schools will also be allowed to make reservations for AstraZeneca from Thursday, along with registered caregivers. Around 364-thousand people in that group are eligible for inoculation.The application can be submitted online via the task force website (https://ncvr.kdca.go.kr) by the recipients or their family members.Meanwhile, the second round of AstraZeneca vaccines will begin on Friday.