Photo : YONHAP News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for over 200-thousand people have arrived in South Korea.According to the state vaccine task force, a cargo plane carrying 438-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine landed at Incheon International Airport at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday.South Korea has signed a deal with the U.S. pharmaceutical company to purchase 66 million doses and has received two-point-87 million so far.A total of seven million Pfizer shots are scheduled to be delivered to the country by the first half of this year.Meanwhile, seven-point-23 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will also be supplied to the nation from Friday.