S. Korea, US to Hold Regular Defense Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense authorities of South Korea and the U.S. will hold a regular bilateral dialogue this week to comprehensively discuss pending issues between the two sides.The 19th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD), the first since the launch of the Joe Biden administration, will kick off in Washington on Wednesday.According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the two-day talks will cover a wide array of issues concerning the bilateral alliance, including the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, joint defense posture and the transfer of wartime operational control.During the meeting, the U.S. is expected to brief South Korea on the result of Washington’s North Korea policy review and discuss coordination with Seoul.Also among likely agenda issues is joint military exercises.