Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US to Hold Regular Defense Dialogue

Write: 2021-05-12 08:44:55Update: 2021-05-12 10:26:02

S. Korea, US to Hold Regular Defense Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense authorities of South Korea and the U.S. will hold a regular bilateral dialogue this week to comprehensively discuss pending issues between the two sides. 

The 19th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD), the first since the launch of the Joe Biden administration, will kick off in Washington on Wednesday. 

According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the two-day talks will cover a wide array of issues concerning the bilateral alliance, including the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, joint defense posture and the transfer of wartime operational control. 

During the meeting, the U.S. is expected to brief South Korea on the result of Washington’s North Korea policy review and discuss coordination with Seoul. 

Also among likely agenda issues is joint military exercises.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >