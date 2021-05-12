S. Korea’s Job Growth Highest in Almost 7 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted its biggest job growth in over six years in April.Statistics Korea said on Wednesday that the number of jobs last month stood at 27-point-21 million, up by 652-thousand from a year earlier.It is the largest on-year growth since August 2014, when 670-thousand jobs were added.The country had seen an on-year job contraction for 12 consecutive months since it lost 195-thousand jobs in March of last year before marking a turnaround this March with an increase of 314-thousand jobs.Jeong Dong-myeong, a senior official at the statistics agency, attributed the second consecutive month of growth to continuing economic recovery, the impact of eased social distancing and the base effect from a severe job loss in April last year, among other factors.The employment rate for those aged 15 to 64 rose by one-point-one percentage points from a year earlier to 66-point-two percent.The jobless rate dropped point-two percentage points on-year to four percent.