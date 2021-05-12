Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea’s Job Growth Highest in Almost 7 Years

Write: 2021-05-12 08:53:23Update: 2021-05-12 17:11:34

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted its biggest job growth in over six years in April. 

Statistics Korea said on Wednesday that the number of jobs last month stood at 27-point-21 million, up by 652-thousand from a year earlier. 

It is the largest on-year growth since August 2014, when 670-thousand jobs were added. 

The country had seen an on-year job contraction for 12 consecutive months since it lost 195-thousand jobs in March of last year before marking a turnaround this March with an increase of 314-thousand jobs. 

Jeong Dong-myeong, a senior official at the statistics agency, attributed the second consecutive month of growth to continuing economic recovery, the impact of eased social distancing and the base effect from a severe job loss in April last year, among other factors. 

The employment rate for those aged 15 to 64 rose by one-point-one percentage points from a year earlier to 66-point-two percent. 

The jobless rate dropped point-two percentage points on-year to four percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >