Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Man Indicted in Atlanta Spa Shooting, District Attorney Seeking Death Penalty

Write: 2021-05-12 08:56:04Update: 2021-05-12 10:40:18

Man Indicted in Atlanta Spa Shooting, District Attorney Seeking Death Penalty

Photo : YONHAP News

A county grand jury in the U.S. state of Georgia has indicted a man accused of killing eight people, including four women of Korean descent, on murder charges. 

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that a Fulton County grand jury indicted Robert Aaron Long in the March 16 shooting spree at three Atlanta-area Asian spas. 

During a news conference, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed her intent to seek a hate crime sentence enhancement and the death penalty for the 22-year-old suspect. 

The shootings, which claimed the lives of six Asian women, drew strong suspicion that it was a racially motivated hate crime, but Georgia’s new hate crime law does not provide for a stand-alone charge. 

Under the law, only after a person is convicted of a crime can a jury then determine whether it’s motivated by bias, which carries an additional penalty.

Willis said the charges as well as the decisions to seek the death penalty and a sentencing enhancement under the hate crime law sends the message that “everyone within this community is valued.”
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >