S. Korea Reports 635 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases climbed back over 600 amid lingering concerns over a potential spike in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Wednesday that 635 new cases were detected throughout Tuesday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 128-thousand-918.The daily figure is 124 more cases than the previous day and the highest since last Saturday, which saw 701 new cases.Of the new cases, 613 are local transmissions and 22 are from overseas.Nearly 70 percent of the domestic infections came from the greater metro area, with 220 in Seoul, 184 in Gyeonggi Province and 20 in Incheon.Other parts of the nation added 189 cases, including 31 in the southeastern city of Ulsan and 22 each for Gwangju and North Jeolla Province.Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-884. The fatality rate stands at one-point-46 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by four to 167.