Quintana Aware of Need to Limit Distribution of Propaganda Leaflets

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation says he is clearly aware of the recent need to limit the distribution of anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets in line with a justifiable purpose.Radio Free Asia said Wednesday that Tomas Ojea Quintana made the remark after describing the leaflet issue as being very complicated.His comments are regarded as unusual given that he had consistently criticized South Korea’s law that bans sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the North.Last December when the law was passed at the National Assembly, Quintana had recommended a democratic organization consider revisions before the law's implementation in line with proper procedures.Last month, in a "communications" letter, Quintana and three other UN special rapporteurs had expressed concerns that the application of the law may lead to a disproportionate penalization of some forms of political expression and legitimate activities of some civil society actors in South Korea.The letter did, however, state that it’s worth noting Seoul has consistently explained that the law is aimed at easing tensions along the inter-Korean border and protecting residents living near that area.Quintana’s remarks issued on Wednesday apparently took that point into consideration as well.