Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Intelligence Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Meet in Tokyo

Write: 2021-05-12 11:32:41Update: 2021-05-12 15:55:43

Intelligence Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Meet in Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

The intelligence chiefs of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan met in Tokyo on Wednesday morning. 

According to multiple diplomatic sources, National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won met with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Japan’s Director of Cabinet Intelligence Hiroaki Takizawa behind closed doors. 

​The three officials are believed to have discussed issues related to North Korea and China, including sharing views on the Biden administration’s new North Korea policy. 

Park, who arrived in Tokyo the previous day, held one-on-one talks with Takizawa that day. 

Meanwhile, Haines reportedly departed for South Korea after the trilateral meeting.

According to a government source, Haines plans to visit the Demilitarized Zone and tour the Joint Security Area in the truce village of Panmunjeom on Thursday.

She is also expected to pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in and hold talks with National Security Adviser Suh Hoon, where they will likely discuss the U.S.' new North Korea policy.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >