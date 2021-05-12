Intelligence Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Meet in Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

The intelligence chiefs of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan met in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.According to multiple diplomatic sources, National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won met with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Japan’s Director of Cabinet Intelligence Hiroaki Takizawa behind closed doors.​The three officials are believed to have discussed issues related to North Korea and China, including sharing views on the Biden administration’s new North Korea policy.Park, who arrived in Tokyo the previous day, held one-on-one talks with Takizawa that day.Meanwhile, Haines reportedly departed for South Korea after the trilateral meeting.According to a government source, Haines plans to visit the Demilitarized Zone and tour the Joint Security Area in the truce village of Panmunjeom on Thursday.She is also expected to pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in and hold talks with National Security Adviser Suh Hoon, where they will likely discuss the U.S.' new North Korea policy.