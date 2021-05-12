Moody's Maintains S. Korea's Credit Rating at 'Aa2'

Photo : YONHAP News

Global credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service has maintained South Korea's credit rating at "Aa2" with a stable outlook.In a statement on Wednesday, Moody's said the decision reflects the very strong fundamentals that have underpinned South Korea's resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shock.Since upgrading South Korea's rating from "Aa3" in December 2015, the agency has kept the grade at its third-highest level. Seoul's sovereign credit rating also marks the second-highest among countries in Asia, following Singapore.Moody's revised up its growth outlook for South Korea this year from three-point-one to three-point-five percent, citing a strong demand for exports and an accommodative fiscal strategy.It, however, warned Korea's fiscal discipline could be tested amid historically high debt levels.South Korea's national debt grew by a record figure last year, driving the government's expansionary fiscal policy. Its debt-to-GDP ratio jumped to 44 percent in 2020 and is on its way towards 60 percent, according to the Moody's report.The ratings agency also noted rapid aging and North Korea-related risks as primary credit challenges for the country.