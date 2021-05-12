Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Seoul Central District Chief Prosecutor Indicted over Alleged Power Abuse

Write: 2021-05-12 14:05:44Update: 2021-05-12 15:47:21

Seoul Central District Chief Prosecutor Indicted over Alleged Power Abuse

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have indicted the head of its Seoul central district office over allegations he intervened in 2019 to stop an investigation into an alleged illegal travel ban imposed on former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.

The Suwon District Office on Wednesday indicted Lee Sung-yoon without pretrial detention on charges of abuse of authority and obstruction of exercise of right.

It is the first time that the incumbent chief of the prosecution's largest district office has been indicted.

The decision comes two days after indictment was recommended by an independent panel that reviewed the validity of an ongoing investigation into Lee.

Lee, who has strongly denied the suspicions against him, issued a statement to express pity over the indictment. He promised to prove his innocence during the trial.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >