Photo : KBS News

The government announced on Wednesday four new sites for public housing in Daegu and Busan as part of its extensive development plan to help stabilize the housing market.The Land Ministry reviewed 16 sites proposed by the two cities and chose four. Two were selected in Busan's Jin district, with one in Bongdeok-dong and another in Gamsam-dong in Daegu.The ministry explained that if the project goes as planned, ten-thousand-600 homes additional will be supplied.The ministry will continue to review the feasibility of the other 12 candidate sites.