Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Report: Migrant Laborers in S. Korea Working Avg. 50 Hours a Week

Write: 2021-05-12 15:42:27Update: 2021-05-12 15:56:15

Report: Migrant Laborers in S. Korea Working Avg. 50 Hours a Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Migrant laborers in South Korea work an average of 50 hours a week, while pay and conditions are worse for women, a new report has found.

According to the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, 24-point-six percent of workers in the country with the E9, H2 or F4 visas worked longer than the legal limit of 52 hours a week, including overtime.

The study surveyed close to 15-hundred people who were selected in consideration of nationality, gender and line of work, and 20-point-seven percent said they were working over 60 hours weekly.

In comparing men and women, 19-point-three percent of male migrant workers work over 60 hours a week, compared to 24-point-one percent of women.

The average monthly wage dropped to about one-point-eight million in 2020 with the start of the pandemic, compared to two-point-one million in late 2019.

Women were paid less with their average monthly salary coming to one-point-95 million won, compared to two-point-18 million won for men. Additionally, two-point-three percent of female migrant workers said they have been sexually harassed or assaulted at work.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >